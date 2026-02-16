Jeremiah Smith named to way-too-early preseason All-America team

COLUMBUS — Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been the best pass-catcher in college football for the last two seasons.

He enters his third and final season with the Buckeyes as the best player in the sport — and a sure-thing preseason All-American selection.

It might be too early to anoint next year’s All-American team, but ESPN tried its hand at releasing a Way-Too-Early All-American team for the 2026 college football season, and Smith made the cut as a first-team wide receiver after being named a unanimous first-team All-American selection from the 2025 campaign, when he caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Here’s what ESPN said about Jeremiah Smith being a too-early preseason All-American selection: Arguably the best player coming back at any position in the FBS this season, Smith already has a highlight reel worthy of a 30 for 30 documentary. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), he was the only receiver in the FBS with grades of 85 or better against both man-to-man and zone coverages.

Of course, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,316 yards and 15 touchdowns in his freshman year, instantly becoming the best receiver in the sport and leading Ohio State to a national title win with four incredible performances in the College Football Playoff. But he wasn’t a first-team All-American in that freshman season, nor did he win the Biletnikoff Award as the country’s “best” receiver.

He didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award this past season, either. That went to USC’s Makai Lemon. But Jeremiah Smith was a first-team All-American choice and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, nearly making the trip to New York City for the ceremony.

With one year of college football remaining, however, Jeremiah Smith is now already earning Way-Too-Early All-American buzz from the folks at ESPN. He might be the most sure-thing pick on the entire list.

Smith is the only Ohio State player on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early All-American team.