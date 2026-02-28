Longtime Ohio State Sports Information Director Jerry Emig retires

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is officially losing one of its critical behind-the-scenes staff members on Saturday: Feb. 28th is Jerry Emig’s final day with the Buckeyes before he retires.

The retirement news was made last summer, and now Emig’s retirement date is here.

Emig, who worked his 23rd year at Ohio State and 33rd year in the sports information/communications field, retires after working with the football program for 15 seasons. He has held department-wide oversight for the past seven years.

Emig is a graduate of Murray State University. He earned his master’s degree from Ohio State and has also worked at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Temple University. But he has made a massive impact on the Ohio State athletics staff.

Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork released a statement on Emig’s retirement announcement back in June:

“As the leader of our communications team, Jerry has been a consistent and passionate advocate for our student-athletes, ensuring their stories are shared with authenticity and pride,” said Bjork. “His dedication to preserving and promoting the history of Buckeye athletics is truly commendable.

“Beyond his professional contributions, Jerry has been a trusted advisor, a creative force, and a source of positivity and humor. His presence will be deeply missed, but we’re excited for him as he prepares to enjoy a well-earned retirement with his family.”

Ohio State has not announced a replacement Athletic Director, Communications, or “Sports Information Director,” but an announcement is expected soon. Spring practice begins for the Buckeyes on March 10.

The Buckeyes program is often looked to as an example for college football teams and how they handle the media, from coach and player interviews with local media to national spotlights. Emig has been a big part of that, and now that responsibility will fall to somebody else.

