Ohio State inducting Jim Tressel to Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel is a national champion, an all-time program legend and a figurehead who has been around the Buckeyes for almost 30 years.

Now he’s getting a new honor: he’s being put inside the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor during the Buckeyes’ season opener on Sept. 5 against Ball State. Tressel will be the third Ohio State coach to go in the Ring of Honor, joining Paul Brown and Woody Hayes.

He’s the first new addition to the Ring of Honor since Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith was inducted in 2014.

“Growing up in Ohio, Ohio Stadium was about as special a place as there could be for a Buckeye fan,” Tressel said in a release. “Then, when you have the privilege of spending so many years on the field as a coach, you never really think about something like this. You just try to honor the tradition, respect the responsibility that comes with it, and do your very best each day. I grew up admiring Paul Brown and Woody Hayes, and they both meant so much to our family. To be recognized alongside these men is truly humbling. Thank you to Ellen and our entire family, our players, our coaches and support staff, TBDBITL, and the entire Buckeye Nation for the support over the years. I’m grateful to have been a small part of such a special tradition, and I will be forever grateful to Andy Geiger and President Brit Kirwan for giving us this extraordinary opportunity.”

Tressel got the Ohio State job in 2001 and immediately kept the program in the national title picture. His second team at Ohio State went 14-0 and won the 2002 national title, the program’s first since 1970. His teams won at least 10 games six times and went to three national championship games, winning one of them.

Maybe most importantly, Tressel turned the rivalry game against Michigan back in the Buckeyes’ favor. He went 9-1 in the rivalry game, including a win in his first edition in Ann Arbor back in 2001.

During Tressel’s time with the Buckeyes, he coached 67 NFL Draft picks, including 14 first-round selections. His teams had 57 first-team All-Big Ten players, 24 first-team All-America selections and eight Academic All-Americans.

“Coach Tressel’s success on the field was remarkable, but what stands out most to me is how he invested in people,” current Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a release. “He understood that coaching is much more than the game as it is about developing leaders, building character, and preparing young men for the challenges they’ll face in life after football. We’re building on the legacy he and all the outstanding leaders before us created for this historic program. His legacy will always be measured not just by what his teams accomplished, but by the countless lives he helped shape through his leadership and mentorship.”

With that kind of legacy, Tressel was a no-brainer to go in the Ring of Honor at Ohio Stadium. He’ll finally go there on Sept. 5.