Ohio State adds longtime pass-rush coach Joe Kim to defensive staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is beefing up its defensive coaching staff yet again: the Buckeyes have hired long-time assistant coach Joe Kim to work alongside Larry Johnson and the defensive line, according to multiple Lettermen Row sources.

Kim was on the practice field working with the Buckeyes defensive line Tuesday. He’ll be with the program after spending last year as a “Skill Development Coordinator” under Bret Bielema at Illinois.

Joe Kim brings a long, long list of past experiences to the Ohio State defensive coaching staff. He started his career as a assistant strength coach and pass rush specialist for the Cleveland Browns from 1992-1995. From 1998 to 2010, he was a pass-rush consultant or specialist for the Dallas Cowboys (1998), Miami Dolphins (2001-2006), Green Bay Packers (2005), Denver Broncos (2007), Buffalo Bills (2009), Penn State (2009-2010) and Kansas City Chiefs (2010-2013).

From there, he spent a year as a skill development/assistant strength coach for the Chicago Bears in 2014 before carrying the same title to the Washington Redskins in 2015. Joe Kim returned to the Browns as a skill development coach for the 2016 season before founding Football Combatives in 2017. Kim was a pass-rush consultant for the New England Patriots in 2018 and then the director of skill development for the Patriots from 2019-2024.

And then, of course, he spent last season at Illinois.

Joe Kim has been referred to as “the pass-rush guru” by legendary college football coach Nick Saban, and his resume backs that claim up.

According to the Illinois athletic department, Kim “is recognized as one of the of the most successful taekwondo instructors and coaches in the United States, having produced over 250 black belts as well as several national and international champions.”

Now the decorated pass-rush specialist and mixed-martial arts instructor has a new role: he’s on the Ohio State football coaching staff to work with Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes defensive line.