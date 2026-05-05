Ohio State in top five of latest post-spring ranking from Joel Klatt

COLUMBUS — To absolutely no surprise, national experts believe Ohio State will be among the best teams in the country yet again this upcoming season.

One national talking head believes that fully, and that’s FOX Sports’ Big Noon Saturday color commentator Joel Klatt, who regularly calls multiple Buckeyes games per year.

Now that spring is winding down and summer is in full gear around the country, Klatt has a new top-25 ranking that features Ohio State still in the top five — and second in the Big Ten.

Klatt has the Buckeyes checking in at No. 3 in his post-spring Commissioner’s Poll. He has them behind No. 1 Oregon, which is followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Indiana and Georgia to round out the top five. Of course, the Hoosiers are the defending national champions.

Klatt has eight Big Ten teams in his new top 25, and he has six Buckeyes opponents in the upcoming season ranked. Ohio State will face No. 7 Texas on Sept. 12, No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 7, No. 4 Indiana on Oct. 17, No. 10 USC on Oct. 31, No. 12 Michigan on Nov. 28 and No. 21 Iowa on Oct. 3.

Klatt has nine SEC teams ranked in his updated top 25.

The full poll from Joel Klatt can be found below.

1. Oregon

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Indiana

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Texas

8. LSU

9. Texas A&M

10. USC

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan

13. Texas Tech

14. Ole Miss

15. Penn State

16. Alabama

17. BYU

18. SMU

19. Washington

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Utah

24. South Carolina

25. Tennessee

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State

Sept. 12 — at Texas

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan