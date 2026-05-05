Ohio State in top five of latest post-spring ranking from Joel Klatt
COLUMBUS — To absolutely no surprise, national experts believe Ohio State will be among the best teams in the country yet again this upcoming season.
One national talking head believes that fully, and that’s FOX Sports’ Big Noon Saturday color commentator Joel Klatt, who regularly calls multiple Buckeyes games per year.
Now that spring is winding down and summer is in full gear around the country, Klatt has a new top-25 ranking that features Ohio State still in the top five — and second in the Big Ten.
Klatt has the Buckeyes checking in at No. 3 in his post-spring Commissioner’s Poll. He has them behind No. 1 Oregon, which is followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Indiana and Georgia to round out the top five. Of course, the Hoosiers are the defending national champions.
- 1
Post-spring predictions
Predicting outcomes in four position battles as Ohio State hits pivotal summer stretch
- 2
Coaches on the road
The most important prospects Ohio State coaches saw this week
- 3
Stock up on Nate Roberts
Second-year surge in works for Nate Roberts after strong Ohio State camp
- 4
Defensive depth chart
Updated Ohio State defensive depth chart projection after spring practice
- 5
Defensive mock class
Ohio State Mock 2027 Class 2.0: Post-spring projection of Buckeyes defensive recruiting class
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Klatt has eight Big Ten teams in his new top 25, and he has six Buckeyes opponents in the upcoming season ranked. Ohio State will face No. 7 Texas on Sept. 12, No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 7, No. 4 Indiana on Oct. 17, No. 10 USC on Oct. 31, No. 12 Michigan on Nov. 28 and No. 21 Iowa on Oct. 3.
Klatt has nine SEC teams ranked in his updated top 25.
The full poll from Joel Klatt can be found below.
Joel Klatt’s updated top 25 ranking
1. Oregon
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Indiana
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Texas
8. LSU
9. Texas A&M
10. USC
11. Oklahoma
12. Michigan
13. Texas Tech
14. Ole Miss
15. Penn State
16. Alabama
17. BYU
18. SMU
19. Washington
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Houston
23. Utah
24. South Carolina
25. Tennessee
2026 Ohio State football schedule
Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State
Sept. 12 — at Texas
Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State
Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois
Oct. 3 — at Iowa
Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland
Oct. 17 — at Indiana
Oct. 24 — IDLE
Oct. 31 — at USC
Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon
Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern
Nov. 21 — at Nebraska
Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan