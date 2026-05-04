Ohio State near top of popular, updated post-spring top-25 ranking

COLUMBUS — Spring practice sessions are wrapping up around the country. Ohio State finalized its spring practice period back in mid-April and is set to begin summer workouts.

So it’s time for some of the national talking heads and experts to begin updating their top-25 rankings after spring football practice. And one of the biggest names in that space, Josh Pate, as a new top-25 ranking that features Ohio State still in the top five — and second in the Big Ten.

Pate has the Buckeyes checking in at No. 4 in his post-spring Commissioner’s Poll. He has them behind No. 1 Notre Dame, which is followed by Texas, Oregon, Ohio State and Miami to round out the top five.

Pate has eight Big Ten teams in his new top 25, and he has six Buckeyes opponents in the upcoming season ranked. Ohio State will face No. 2 Texas on Sept. 12, No. 3 Oregon on Nov. 7, No. 6 Indiana on Oct. 17, No. 11 USC on Oct. 31, No. 15 Michigan on Nov. 28 and No. 22 Iowa on Oct. 3.

Pate has nine SEC teams ranked in his updated top 25.

The full poll from Josh Pate can be found below.

1. Notre Dame

2. Texas

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Georgia

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma

10. Texas A&M

11. USC

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. BYU

15. Michigan

16. Texas Tech

17. Penn State

18. Houston

19. Utah

20. SMU

21. Florida

22. Iowa

23. Missouri

24. Washington

25. Louisville

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State

Sept. 12 — at Texas

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan