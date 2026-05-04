Ohio State near top of popular, updated post-spring top-25 ranking
COLUMBUS — Spring practice sessions are wrapping up around the country. Ohio State finalized its spring practice period back in mid-April and is set to begin summer workouts.
So it’s time for some of the national talking heads and experts to begin updating their top-25 rankings after spring football practice. And one of the biggest names in that space, Josh Pate, as a new top-25 ranking that features Ohio State still in the top five — and second in the Big Ten.
Pate has the Buckeyes checking in at No. 4 in his post-spring Commissioner’s Poll. He has them behind No. 1 Notre Dame, which is followed by Texas, Oregon, Ohio State and Miami to round out the top five.
Pate has eight Big Ten teams in his new top 25, and he has six Buckeyes opponents in the upcoming season ranked. Ohio State will face No. 2 Texas on Sept. 12, No. 3 Oregon on Nov. 7, No. 6 Indiana on Oct. 17, No. 11 USC on Oct. 31, No. 15 Michigan on Nov. 28 and No. 22 Iowa on Oct. 3.
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Pate has nine SEC teams ranked in his updated top 25.
The full poll from Josh Pate can be found below.
Josh Pate’s updated top 25 ranking
1. Notre Dame
2. Texas
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Indiana
7. Georgia
8. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma
10. Texas A&M
11. USC
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. BYU
15. Michigan
16. Texas Tech
17. Penn State
18. Houston
19. Utah
20. SMU
21. Florida
22. Iowa
23. Missouri
24. Washington
25. Louisville
2026 Ohio State football schedule
Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State
Sept. 12 — at Texas
Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State
Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois
Oct. 3 — at Iowa
Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland
Oct. 17 — at Indiana
Oct. 24 — IDLE
Oct. 31 — at USC
Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon
Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern
Nov. 21 — at Nebraska
Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan