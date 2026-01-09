Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald entering 2026 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is fresh off his incredible season at defensive tackle, which earned him unanimous All-American honors and a spot among the best defensive tackles to play for the Buckeyes.

Now he’s taking that talent to the 2026 NFL Draft, where he is expected to be a first-round draft choice.

McDonald had 65 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks for the Buckeyes this past season, becoming one of the best defensive tackles in the sport during the 12-2 Ohio State campaign. He earned unanimous All-American status while also becoming a fan-favorite off the field.

Ohio State players entering 2026 NFL Draft

Kayden McDonald is the fourth Ohio State underclassman to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Arvell Reese and safety Caleb Downs.

Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this year, becoming half of the best wide receiver tandem in the country alongside Jeremiah Smith. He spent three years playing significant time for the Buckeyes, catching 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

He’ll likely become next in an incredibly long line of elite receiver talents to come out of Ohio State and into the NFL, joining now-pros Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others. Tate projects as one of the few receivers to become a first-round pick in April.

Downs has been one of the best defensive players in college football during each of his three college football seasons, two of them coming at Ohio State. Now he’s going to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft this upcoming spring. The list of accomplishments for Caleb Downs is immense. He’s one of the most decorated defensive players to ever come through Ohio State.