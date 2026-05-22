Ohio State adding SMU recruiting graduate assistant Kylie Green to staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has added to its recruiting department before it starts hosting official visits next weekend. The Buckeyes are hiring former SMU recruiting graduate assistant Kylie Green, multiple sources tell Lettermen Row.

Kylie Green comes to Ohio State from SMU, where she helped the Mustangs sign a top-25 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Green fills the opening in the Buckeyes’ recruiting department created by the departure of former assistant director of recruiting strategy Nick Murphy. He left the program earlier this month for new opportunities outside of a college football program.

Green, a former college softball player at University Mary Hardin-Baylor, is still early in her career as a personnel and recruiting staffer. However, according to Lettermen Row sources, the Buckeyes believe she will work well with assistant director of on-campus recruiting & special events Zoe Jackson.

Ohio State’s recruiting department under general manager Mark Pantoni is now complete for the summer. Cole Spencer is the Buckeyes’ executive director player personnel while Parker Wereb has the title of assistant director of player personnel. Dallas Dudley and Ryan Mayhew both have the title of recruiting assistant.

Beyond those names, Billy Homer is Ohio State’s college scouting coordinator. However, he also spends a good amount of time evaluating high school prospects. Ed Terwilliger, the director of high school relations, and Tim Hinton, the executive director for football relations, also contribute to the Buckeyes’ recruiting department.

Pantoni spoke highly of his entire staff during his early singing period press conference.

“Before I answer any questions, I want to thank some people behind the scenes who’ve done a great job for us in helping with these signings today… My staff, Billy Homer, Parker Wereb, Ed Terwilliger, Zoe [Jackson] and Murph [Nick Murphy] on the recruiting side of things, Ryan Mayhew, Dallas Dudley and Cole Spencer, who’s a newer addition. His life is about to get turned upside down with the portal here coming up.”

Ohio State has been one of the top recruiting programs in the country under head coach Ryan Day and Mark Pantoni. Kylie Green will now attempt to help the program continue to adapt and elevate in a new era of college football.