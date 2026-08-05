Lettermen Row 75-percent-off sale begins — just in time for training camp

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football returns to the field on Thursday for the start of 2026 training camp ahead of the college football season. The Buckeyes enter this year as the No. 1 team in the country according to the preseason Coaches Poll ahead of Ryan Day’s eighth season in charge.

With so much taking place at Ohio State, Lettermen Row is ensuring Buckeyes fans keep up on all of the latest intel by offering 75% OFF annual memberships.

For a limited time, new members who join Lettermen Row will get their first 12 months of premium Buckeyes coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

From what the offense looks like under new coordinator Arthur Smith to certain intrigue on defense for Matt Patricia and his staff as they replace eight starters on that side of the football, there’s no shortage of Ohio State Buckeyes news happening at Lettermen Row.

Oh, and the Buckeyes are recruiting at an elite level in both the classes of 2027 and 2028.

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join Lettermen Row today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Ohio State coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With a Lettermen Row annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Lettermen Row reporters have set the industry standard for insider intel and premium analysis!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our LR recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round-the-clock updates on where the Ohio State Buckeyes stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best, most active and most informative Ohio State message board community around! The one-of-a-kind Lettermen Row community is the place for Buckeyes fans to get access to the Lettermen Row staff, read premium scoop on all things Ohio State and talk about it with other Buckeyes fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all Lettermen Row resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all Lettermen Row premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Get 75% OFF Lettermen Row annual memberships now!

Led by long-time Ohio State insider Jeremy Birmingham, as well as Spencer Holbrook, Mick Walker and Alex Gleitman, Ohio State fans will stay in the know on all the latest Buckeyes intel, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Ohio State message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a Lettermen Row annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Buckeyes coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.