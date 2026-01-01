Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz waited his turn and competed when he had the chance with the Buckeyes. Now he’ll be taking his talents as a signal-caller elsewhere, hoping to earn a starting job.

Kienholz will enter the NCAA transfer portal when the window opens on Friday, Jan. 2, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to go.

Ohio State, of course, has Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin returning for his third season of college football next year, so now Kienholz will go to a place where he can play and prove he can make the NFL.

Across three years in Columbus, he appeared in 12 games while completing 21 of 36 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. As a true freshman in 2023, he filled in for McCord and injured backup Devin Brown in Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl matchup with Missouri, finishing the game 6 of 17 for 86 yards in that loss.

As a high school prospect, he was the nation’s No. 205 overall recruit and No. 15 quarterback, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He flipped from Washington to Ohio State late in the class to give the Buckeyes a quarterback in their 2023 recruiting class.

With Kienholz off to the portal, Ohio State still has a good quarterback room for next season. Sayin and five-star freshman Tavien St. Clair will be on the roster next season, and the Buckeyes also signed Mission Viejo (Calif.) three-star passer Luke Fahey as part of their 2026 class. Fahey will join the program looking to develop, as Sayin is the expected returning starter and St. Clair will have a year as the true backup before competing for the starting quarterback job.

Kienholz had a chance to beat Sayin for the starting job this past offseason, but Sayin won the competition. Now after a year as the backup quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz is entering the transfer portal and looking to win a starting job elsewhere.