Ohio State reserve defensive ends Logan George, Dominic Kirks entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — The roster attrition is continuing for Ohio State in the aftermath of the Cotton Bowl loss to Miami.

Buckeyes defensive ends Dominic Kirks and Logan George, reserves for the defense this season, are set to enter the transfer portal.

Kirks is a former top-200 prospect who flipped from Washington to Ohio State late in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He spent two years learning under defensive line coach Larry Johnson, hoping to carve out a role in the Buckeyes defensive line rotation. But two years was enough for him to decide he needed a new adventure at a new program.

George, meanwhile, transferred to Ohio State last winter and went through spring camp with the Buckeyes to begin his journey toward cracking the defensive line rotation. But George was hurt for most of the season and never seemed to find a way on the field for the Buckeyes. His production at Idaho State didn’t translate to this level, so he’ll now find a new home, as well. During his time at Idaho State, George played in 22 games, starting all 12 in 2024 and leading the Big Sky Conference with 18.5 tackles for loss.

It’s all part of a day of attrition for Ohio State, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive back Bryce West, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and defensive end C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.