Ohio State makes Matt Patricia college football's highest-paid coordinator

COLUMBUS — Ohio State already knew Matt Patricia was returning to Columbus for another year of college football. The Buckeyes, though, have made things official and released Patricia’s contract terms.

He’s now the highest-paid coordinator in college football.

Patricia has signed a three-year contract extension that will pay him $3.75 million in 2026 before paying him $3.85 million in 2027 and 2028. He’s the top assistant in the country in terms of salary after having the country’s best defense last season.

After arriving at Ohio State last offseason with plenty of questions surrounding his hire, Patricia silenced doubters from the first game of the year, a resounding 14-7 defensive masterclass win over Texas in which the Buckeyes defense shut down Steve Sarkisian’s offense. From there, the defense took off like a rocket and became the best group in college football. Even in the two losses to end the season, the Buckeyes only gave up 13 points against Indiana in the Big Ten title game and the defense only gave up 17 against Miami in the Cotton Bowl.

Last year was proof of concept for Patricia at the college level. Now he can build on it as the richest coordinator in the sport after fielding a few different offers from other college programs and NFL franchises looking to have similar success to what Ohio State had this season. He chose to stay with the Buckeyes, though.

“When you get around Matt, you quickly learn how important family is to him and relationships are to him,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said about Patricia on Tuesday. “And to see his personality come out, to see the side of Matt that we all know has been excellent with the staff, with the players. But Ohio State’s a great place to be. The city of Columbus is tremendous. It’s a great place to have a family. He has a young family, and his family loves it here.The community has embraced them, which was important. And so everyone’s at different points in their careers, but when you have a young family, that matters. You take all things into consideration. You think about just the way things are set up on campus medically and just health care. All the different things that come in with being in Ohio State. You get a chance to coach some of the best players in the country. You get to be around a program that right now has great people in it. You start to add all these things up. I think he would tell you it’s a great place to go to work every day.

“Does he have options? Yes. Did he have options? Yes. But I think he found a lot of joy in making an impact on these guys’ lives at a different point in their lives than he was used to in the NFL. And so we were able to work something out to keep him here, and we knew that was important. The guys really enjoy working with him and learning from him. And then the other part of it is his impact on the staff and some of the younger coaches that are in that room so that we can continue to build that room and build the strength of the coaching staff on that side of the ball.”

Before arriving at Ohio State last February, Patricia served in an advisory role for the New England Patriots in 2021 and 2022 before going to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 season as a defensive coach. Patricia worked with Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick for The 33rd Team during the 2024 season.

All in all, Patricia won three Super Bowls (XXXIX, XLIX, LI) with head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty.

Now he’s back at Ohio State for another shot at a national championship with the Buckeyes. Matt Patricia will coach this year as the country’s highest-paid coordinator.