Three Buckeyes stars land on preseason watch list for Maxwell Award

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is currently the favorite to win the national title because of its returning star power. And that returning star power is gaining serious preseason buzz from notable awards.

The Maxwell Award preseason watch list was released Monday, and the Buckeyes are tied with Miami (Florida) for the most players present on the list: three. The Big Ten has the most players on the list; the league has 17 of the watch list’s 81 players.

For the Buckeyes, the obvious duo of Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the best player in the sport, lead the way. They form the country’s top passer-receiver duo. Sayin found Smith 87 times for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall — insane numbers for a first-year starting quarterback and a wide receiver who missed a game and was injured for a late portion of the season.

And second-year running back Bo Jackson is the third Ohio State inclusion on the list after his impressive 179-carry, 1,090-yard, six-touchdown season during his freshman campaign.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the “outstanding player in college football.” Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the award last year.

Ohio State hasn’t had a winner of the Maxwell Award since running back Eddie George won the award in 1995. Now 32 years later, the Buckeyes have three members of their roster who are candidates for it to begin the 2026 college football season.

Ohio State on preseason All-American teams

QB Julian Sayin — second-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

WR Jeremiah Smith — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

RB Bo Jackson — third-team (Athlon Sports)

OT Austin Siereveld — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation), second-team (Athlon Sports)

C Carson Hinzman — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

OG Luke Montgomery — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

DE Kenyatta Jackson — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)