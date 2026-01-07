Ohio State freshman defensive tackle Maxwell Roy enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive tackle Maxwell Roy has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Buckeyes, Lettermen Row has learned.

Maxwell Roy joins Ohio State players in the transfer portal

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong, Jayvon McFadden, Justin Terry Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Maxwell Roy is the latest to enter.