Ohio State WR Mylan Graham entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — After just two years at Ohio State, former five-star wide receiver prospect Mylan Graham is entering the transfer portal.

Graham was ranked as a top-40 Recruit in the 2024 recruiting class as part of Brian Hartline’s run of wide receiver recruiting, but he hasn’t made an impact with the Buckeyes in two seasons, so he’ll look to make a splash elsewhere.

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong and Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Mylan Graham is the latest to enter.