Pair of Buckeyes defenders named to Nagurski Award watch list

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has just two all-time winners of the Nagurski Award, which is given annually to the top defensive player in college football. James Lauriniaitis won it as a linebacker in 2006 and Chase Young won it as a defensive end in 2019.

This season, Ohio State has two players on the preseason watch list for the award.

Junior safety Jaylen McClain and senior defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. are both on the preseason watch list for the award, which was released along with the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

For Jackson, he enters his fifth season as a potential superstar at his position.

“He’s a leader on the defense,” Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith said of Kenyatta Jackson Jr. at Big Ten Media Days last week. “He can go have a big year. And that’s just somebody I believe in.I wouldn’t say he got the Chase Young effect yet. He can have it, I’m always telling him “you can take over the game. You’re 6’5″, 260, whatever. You’re kind of like Chase Young.”

“Hopefully he shows that this year.”

And McClain is entering his second season as a starting safety in this defense. He has high expectations for himself.

“I want to be a captain,” he said. “I feel that’s everybody’s goal when you come here to Ohio State. You don’t want to just be a guy. I’m not saying if you’re not a captain, you’re just a guy, but for someone like me, I have high goals for myself.

“And I want to be a captain.”

The full list of Ohio State players on preseason watch lists can be found below:

Maxwell Award (best player in CFB) preseason watch list

WR Jeremiah Smith

QB Julian Sayin

RB Bo Jackson

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) watch list

C Carson Hinzman

LG Luke Montgomery

LT/RG Austin Siereveld

Nagurski Award (best defensive player in CFB) preseason watch list

SAF Jaylen McClain

DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Mannelly Award (best longsnapper) watch list

LS Dalton Riggs