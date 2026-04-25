Will Kacmarek selected by Miami Dolphins in third round of NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ohio State took a chance on Will Kacmarek, bringing him in for a shot to prove himself after he played three seasons with the Ohio Bobcats.

Kacmarek has developed into an NFL Draft pick after two years with the Buckeyes, one of which was a national title season with the program.

Kacmarek was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, going No. 87 overall to the Miami Dolphins. He’s the second tight end from Ohio State to be selected in this NFL Draft.

He’s the eighth Buckeyes star to be selected in this draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders), safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (36th overall to the Houston Texans), tight end Max Klare (61st overall to the Los Angeles Rams) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (62nd overall to the Miami Dolphins).

Across two seasons at Ohio State, Kacmarek caught 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, becoming a reliable pass-catching option as well as the premier blocking tight end for the Buckeyes in each of those two years. Throughout his college career, he caught 65 passes for 761 yards and four touchdowns.

Kacmarek’s best game at Ohio State may have come in the win over Michigan in Ann Arbor back in November. He caught two passes for 30 yards but had multiple pancake blocks in the run game as the Buckeyes bulldozed over the Wolverines to earn a pair of Gold Pants.

Kacmarek, a St. Louis native, was a no-star recruit out of high school and had just one FBS offer: Ohio. He developed with the Bobcats, moved on to the Buckeyes and will now join the Dolphine as an NFL Draft pick.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ DE Caden Curry

+ DB Lorenzo Styles Jr.

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ OT Ethan Onianwa

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann