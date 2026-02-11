Ohio State sending 11 players to NFL Scouting Combine

COLUMBUS — Ohio State had one of the best rosters in all of college football last season. The impressive group of veterans from that team will now head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple of weeks.

The Buckeyes have the third most invites to this year’s edition of the NFL Combine, sending 11 former stars to the event this spring. Only Texas A&M and Alabama have more invites.

The Ohio State players invited to the NFL Combine are: running back CJ Donaldson, tight end Will Kacmarek, tight end Max Klare, wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles, defensive end Caden Curry, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. and safety Caleb Downs.

Reese is the No. 1 overall prospect in April’s NFL Draft, according to The Athletic NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler, who revealed his top 100 players in the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Reese is one of seven Ohio State players in the top 100 and one of four in the top 10 list of prospects.

Reese was a superstar in the Ohio State defense in 2025, his lone season as a starter. He had 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this past season, earning All-American honors at his post at linebacker.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Brugler thinks Reese will be the No. 1 overall pick; he still expects Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to be selected first by the Las Vegas Raiders. But Reese is his pre-combine top overall player available.

Following Reese is Downs, who is Brugler’s No. 4 overall player. Sonny Styles is No. 5 overall, while Tate is Brugler’s No. 10 overall prospect. Reese and Styles are expected to be the first Ohio State linebackers selected in the first round of an NFL Draft since 2016.

From there, it gets interesting. Brugler has defensive tackle Kayden McDonald as the No. 26 available prospect, cornerback Davison Igbinosun as the No. 50 player and tight end Max Klare as the No. 54 overall prospect in the top 100.