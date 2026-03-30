Double-digit Buckeyes land in ESPN seven-round mock draft

COLUMBUS — For what feels like the umpteenth year in a row, the NFL Draft will feel like an ad for Ohio State football.

After having 14 NFL Draft picks selected last year, the Buckeyes have 11 players selected in the latest NFL seven-round mock draft from ESPN draft expert Matt Miller.

Miller has four Ohio State players flying off the board in the first round and seven across the first two days.

Lettermen Row has a full breakdown of the seven-round mock draft from Matt Miller.

First-round picks

LB Arvell Reese — No. 2 overall to the New York Jets: Miller has Reese as the first non-quarterback off the board because Reese “has the tools to be a Micah Parsons-type project in the NFL thanks to violent hands, rare speed and great burst off the snap,” according to Miller. He’s going in the top five, no matter what. Miller believes he’s heading to the Meadowlands.

SAF Caleb Downs — No. 5 overall to the New York Giants: Miller believes Downs is a perfect fit for new Giants coach John Harbaugh. That would make Downs the highest-drafted safety since Eric Berry in 2010. He’d be a game-changer for the Giants from Day One.

WR Carnell Tate — No. 6 overall to the Cleveland Browns: Finally, the Browns take the wide receiver position seriously with this pick, taking the first receiver off the board — and yet another Ohio State receiver to go in the first round.

LB Sonny Styles — No. 10 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals: It’s a bit lower than we’ve been expecting from Sonny Styles, but he lands in a great spot to lead a defensive renaissance in Cincinnati. Miller has Styles as a top-five player on the big board, so it’s a steal for the Bengals relative to Styles’ talent level.

Second- and third-round picks (Day Two)

DT Kayden McDonald — No. 38 overall to the Houston Texans: McDonald only went pro because he was expected to be a first-round pick. He would have returned to Ohio State if he knew he would be at 38. Still, he would land in an ideal spot to become a defensive anchor for the Texans in the second round to start his NFL career.

TE Max Klare — No. 68 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles: Klare is the first Ohio State player selected in the third round in this year’s draft. Miller called him “a classic in-line tight end with the quickness to win up the seam.”

CB Davison Igbinosun — No. 86 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers: Miller called Igbinosun “a starting-level outside corner” and believes he has versatility in the NFL. It’s a good landing spot for the three-year Ohio State starter.

Rounds 4-7 (Day Three)

DE Caden Curry — No. 171 overall to the New England Patriots: After no Ohio State players were selected in the fourth round, Caden Curry snaps the Buckeyes-less drought, going to the New England Patriots. He’ll play for Mike Vrabel.

DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. — No. 176 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs: One of the fastest players at the NFL Scouting Combine, his athleticism and traits — along with his 2025 tape — make him an intriguing prospect late in the draft.

TE Will Kacmarek — No. 186 overall to the New York Giants: The second Ohio State tight end selected, Kacmarek lands in the sixth round with a chance to make the Giants’ roster alongside Caleb Downs.

RB CJ Donaldson — No. 223 overall to the Washington Commanders: The final Buckeyes player selected, CJ Donaldson lands in the seventh round.

Undrafted Ohio State players

The players from Ohio State who went undrafted in Miller’s seven-round mock draft are offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa, defensive tackle Tywone Malone, linebacker Joey Velazquez, kicker Jayden Fielding, long snapper Colin Johnson and long snapper John Ferlmann.