Ohio State assistant director of recruiting strategy Nick Murphy moving on from program

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is losing one of its key recruiting staffers ahead of a busy summer: assistant director of recruiting strategy Nick Murphy is moving on from the program for new opportunities outside of a college football program, multiple sources confirmed to Lettermen Row on Friday.

Nick Murphy played a vital role in the recruiting operation for Ohio State during his time in Columbus, helping the Buckeyes land three straight top-five recruiting classes. He has also helped position Ohio State for another top recruiting class in the current 2027 cycle.

During his time at Ohio State, connected with recruits and made a big impact on-campus for the Buckeyes. He was often found in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center hosting recruits and their families.

“Coach [Nick] Murphy and coach [Tony] Johnson were on my recruiting trail when I only had a couple offers, and they never stopped ever since then, they’d watch my film and coach me up!,” said current Ohio State running back Favor Akih, who signed with the Buckeyes in their 2026 recruiting class. “Having a great support system at Ohio State knowing I’d be taking care is a main focus of me signing.”

Now Ohio State will need to replace Murphy ahead of a massive summer of official visits from top recruits in May and June as well as recruiting camps in the month of June. The position will be filled, according to Lettermen Row sources. No names have emerged as potential options yet.

Murphy has been with the Buckeyes football program since 2022, coming to Ohio State from Charlotte, where he was the program’s director of player personnel. Prior to that, he was the director of on-campus recruiting for Minnesota in 2020 and was a graduate assistant on defense for Charlotte in 2019 and on offense for Central Florida in 2018. He graduated from Coastal Carolina in 2016 and earned a master’s degree from Texas in 2018.