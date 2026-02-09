Ohio State reportedly hiring Thomas Morton as assistant tight ends coach

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is working to fill out its offensive coaching staff ahead of next month’s opening of spring practice. The Buckeyes landed another piece of that puzzle Monday.

The Ohio State offensive staff is adding Samford quarterbacks coach Thomas Morton as the new assistant tight ends coach, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Before his time as the quarterbacks coach at Samford, Morton was a quarterbacks analyst at Auburn during the 2024 season, working under head coach Hugh Freeze. Morton was a graduate assistant at Troy for the 2023 season. According to the Samford website biography of Morton, he was “responsible for breakdown of coverages, pass concepts of future opponents. He also assisted in the scripting of practice, on-field coaching of quarterbacks, pass game planning and he planned and coordinated scout team meetings” during his time with the Troy Trojans.

A Southern Miss grad in the class of 2020, Thomas Morton was a player analyst at Auburn for the 2021 season and worked with the Tigers as an offensive analyst for most of the 2022 season.

Morton will replace now-former Ohio State tight ends assistant coach Wendy Laurent, who assisted the Buckeyes tight end group this past season before landing a full-time coaching gig at Old Dominion following the 2025 season.

Ohio State now has one offensive coaching position left to fill: offensive line assistant coach. With now-former Buckeyes OL assistant Marcus Johnson off to Arkansas, Ohio State has a chance to add a third offensive line coach back to its staff. Whether the Buckeyes will do so remains to be seen.

The Buckeyes have already added former Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to the staff as the new offensive coordinator. He replaces outgoing coach Brian Hartline, who left his post as the offensive play-caller and wide receivers coach to become the head coach at South Florida.

Ohio State also hired former LSU and Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to be the next receivers coach in Columbus.

Now Thomas Morton is reportedly the latest hire for the Buckeyes offensive coaching staff this offseason.