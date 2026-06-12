Six Buckeyes make Phil Steele Preseason All-American team
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is replacing double-digit NFL Draft picks for the second straight offseason. But to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the preseason magazines are chock full of Buckeyes on preseason honors lists and All-American teams.
The most famous preseason magazine man, Phil Steele, has released his preseason All-American team. He has six Ohio State superstars on his teams, including a first-teamer.
Of course, the preseason first-team All-American for the preseason is superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is the best player in college football as he heads into his third and final year at this level before he heads to the NFL Draft as a top-five pick.
No Buckeyes made the second-team All-American team from Phil Steele, but he has two offensive players on his third team. Those two players are quarterback Julian Sayin, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a first-year starter and returns to the Buckeyes as one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He’s joined on the third team by left guard Luke Montgomery, who started every game last year after playing a key role in the 2024 national championship run.
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Steele does his homework, so he puts out a fourth-team All-American team, as well. He put Florida State transfer defensive back Earl Little Jr. as a fourth-team selection for Ohio State. Little has turned heads during his opening few months with the Buckeyes. And another transfer, long snapper Dalton Riggs, is a fourth-team All-American heading into his final season of college football; he transferred from Central Florida this offseason.
2026 Ohio State football schedule
Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)
Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State (Noon, FOX)
Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois
Oct. 3 — at Iowa
Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland (NOT AT NOON)
Oct. 17 — at Indiana
Oct. 24 — IDLE
Oct. 31 — Ohio State at USC
Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon
Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern
Nov. 21 — at Nebraska
Nov. 28 — Ohio State vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)