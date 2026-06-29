Seven Buckeyes named to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-American teams

COLUMBUS — Surprise, surprise: Ohio State is loaded for antoher national championship run this upcoming season.

The Buckeyes have high hopes for 2026, and the preseason honors are beginning to prove out why. Seven Ohio State stars were listed on the Preseason All-America teams from the folks at the Athlon Sports preseason magazine.

Athlon Sports names a first-team All-American list as well as a second team, third team and fourth team.

The lone first-team preseason All-American selection is, of course, superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He’s viewed as the top player in all of college football and was an All-American selection last season. Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Smith is set to break numerous Ohio State program receiving records this upcoming season.

As for the second-team All-American team, Athlon Sports has quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin headlining that team along with offensive lineman Austin Siereveld. Sayin was a star last year, becoming one of the most accurate passers in the country on his way to that trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. And the Buckeyes aren’t even sure where Siereveld might be playing along the offensive line, but he made the team. He’ll be a leader for the Ohio State offensive line as it enters a pivotal season.

Tailback Bo Jackson is the lone member of the Buckeyes roster on the preseason third-team All-American list. He’s coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season as a true freshman and figures to be one of the top backs in the sport this upcoming campaign.

The Buckeyes have three members on the fourth-team All-American team according to Athlon Sports. That list is headlined by a pair of offensive linemen, center Carson Hinzman and left guard Luke Montgomery. Those two will team up with Siereveld as a returning core along with right tackle Phillip Daniels to form one of the country’s premier offensive line groups, one that has the most returning starts of any offensive line in the sport.

Also included on the fourth team and the lone defensive honoree this preseason: defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. He’s back for a fifth year and is on the verge of a true breakout season as he aims to become a superstar at Ohio State before heading off to the NFL.