Pro Day primer: What to know as Buckeyes prepare for annual Pro Day

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will open the doors to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for more than 150 NFL executives, scouts, personnel members and general managers on Wednesday for its annual Pro Day.

Ohio State will have 17 former players work out in front of some of the top power players in the pro football space.

Lettermen Row has a quick primer of what to expect from the Ohio State Pro Day workouts.

Which Buckeyes are workout out at pro day?

From the offensive side of the football, scouts will see running back CJ Donaldson, tight end Will Kacmarek, tight end Max Klare, wide receiver Carnell Tate and offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa.

The defensive side is chock-full of potential stars who will work out. That group consists of safety Caleb Downs, nickel cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr., cornerback Davison Igbinosun, linebacker Joey Velazquez, linebacker Sonny Styles, linebacker Arvell Reese, defensive end Caden Curry, defensive tackle Tywone Malone and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. Four of them could be first-round picks.

Three specialists were expected to work out, although Lettermen Row sources indicated that longsnapper John Ferlmann is injured and will not participate. Kicker Jayden Fielding and longsnapper Colin Johnson will be on the field to showcase their skills in front of scouts.

Will any current players workout?

Yes, quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to throw to projected first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate. Fellow class of 2023 receiver and current Ohio State captain Brandon Inniss will run routes alongside Tate — giving Tate breaks between his run of reps.

It’s unclear if Kenyatta Jackson or other Buckeyes defensive linemen will work out alongside Caden Curry, Tywone Malone and Kayden McDonald. It’s also unclear if Jaylen McClain or Jermaine Mathews will work out with Lorenzo Styles Jr., Downs and Igbinosun.

Who has the most to gain?

It’s clearly Kayden McDonald, who is a fringe first-round pick and can cement his status as a Thursday-night selection next month. He’ll need a good day of work Wednesday to make sure that happens.

And then it might be Caleb Downs, who can lock up a top-five slot despite the lack of positional value at safety.

Of course, underrated prospects such as Kacmarek, Styles Jr., Igbinosun and Malone can help their cause as well.