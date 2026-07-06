Ohio State has two of PFF's top-five players in college football

COLUMBUS — To absolutely no surprise, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has yet again topped another list of the best returning players in college football.

This time, it’s the folks at ProFootball Focus who have named Smith the top returning player in the sport, and rightfully so. Smith has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and is coming off an All-American campaign. He’s on his way to breaking numerous Buckeyes receiving records this upcoming season.

So yes, he’s the top returning player in the country as one of two wide receivers in the top 10; Miami’s Malachi Toney is No. 5 and the second-best receiver, according to PFF.

But the most intriguing part of PFF’s release of the top 10 players in the sport for this season came at No. 4. That’s where the folks at PFF have Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. Yes, Sayin is the top returning quarterback in the country in these rankings, ahead of notables such as Oregon’s Dante Moore, Texas’ Arch Manning and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr.

Of course, PFF believes that because it is an analytics-based publication, and Sayin was the most accurate quarterback in college football last season and broke the Buckeyes single-season completion percentage record while going 12-2 as a starting quarterback in his first season under center.

No other Ohio State player made the top 50.

Oregon leads the way with six. Texas has five players ranked in the top 50 overall returning players in the sport for next season.

It’s understandable for the Buckeyes to only have two. They are replacing eight starters from the country’s best defense a year ago and while key pieces return on this offense, they still have plenty to prove. From the defense, notable snubs could be safety Jaylen McClain, who started last year and was an underrated star, and defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, who has high expectations in his fifth season with the Buckeyes. And on offense, the PFF could have viewed Bo Jackson as one of the 50 best players in the country after his 1,000-yard rushing performance as a freshman. They also could have included left tackle Austin Siereveld, who was a stalwart on the Ohio State offensive line last year.

Instead, the folks at PFF just included two Ohio State players. At least they were both listed in the top five of the best players in the sport.