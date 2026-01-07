Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is losing another critical piece of the future of its wide receiver room: former five-star prospect Quincy Porter is entering the transfer portal.

Porter spent just one season with the Buckeyes after committing to Brian Hartline’s wide receiver room.

He’s the second former five-star prospect from the receiver room to enter the portal since it opened on Friday, joining class of 2024 five-star prospect Mylan Graham in the pursuit to find a new landing spot.

Porter was the No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He was the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 1 overall prospect in the state of New Jersey for his class. Despite his recruiting pedigree, Porter didn’t make an instant impact for the Buckeyes this season, developing for most of the year. He did begin to break out on Oct. 18 against Wisconsin, when he had two catches for 30 yards as part of his four-catch, 59-yard season.

But the star power at the top of the depth chart — and an undisclosed injury suffered in October — held Quincy Porter back from making a bigger impact.

So after just one season at Ohio State, Quincy Porter is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal before having the chance to make a splash.

Quincy Porter joins Ohio State players in the transfer portal

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong, Justin Terry Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Quincy Porter is the latest to enter.