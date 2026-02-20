Ohio State 2027 recruiting stock report 2.0: Defense

Ohio State is currently sitting with the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in 2027. The Buckeyes have nine current pledges, inclusive of two current five-star prospects.

But if Ohio State wants to take home the recruiting crown this cycle, they’ll have their work cut out for them. Over the next couple of months spring visits will take place, followed by official visits in May and June. Many top prospects will make their decisions in late June and July, ahead of their senior seasons.

Where do things stand for the Scarlet and Gray with their top targets? Today we take a look at prospects on the defensive side of the ball (offense HERE), noting if their stock is up, down, or unchanged with the Buckeyes heading into spring visits.

Defensive end

Chris Whitehead: Ohio State has been a top school for a while and continues to be. Obviously a spring visit will go a long way, as will an official in May or June. The Buckeyes are battling Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Miami, and LSU here. This is an elite prospect they could win out for.

Stock Unchanged

Anthony Sweeney: Ohio State was a school mentioned by Sweeney all the way through the fall. But recent buzz has SEC programs, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas Tech as the schools to watch.

Stock Down

Abraham Sesay: After his first visit to Columbus in the fall, Ohio State vaulted to the top of Sesay’s list. The Buckeyes are still very high on said list, but I think after the initial dust settled on that trip, there was maybe a tiny step taken back on both sides regarding a commitment course collision. Penn State and Notre Dame seem to be mentioned a lot lately. I still see the Buckeyes as a major player here but want to see a spring visit before I say anything else.

Stock Down (Slightly)

Rashad Streets: I really like where Ohio State stands here and think they continue to trend up in this recruitment since his fall visit. Teammate Quinton Cypher is already committed to OSU, which will help. Oregon, some in-state North Carolina schools, and a few SEC schools are also in the hunt.

Stock Up

Mekai Brown: The Buckeyes were the “dream school” for Brown, but he’s going through the process objectively. I had Ohio State maybe as the leader or top two when this offer first happened, and I still think they’re up there, but I want to see if a spring visit and/or official visit happen. I think they’ve slipped slightly here in prioritizing some others, perhaps.

Stock Down (Slightly)

Jayce Brewer: I’ve always felt Ohio State would have a solid shot here if they truly went all in. I don’t think they’ve done that yet.

Stock Unchanged

Defensive tackle

Jalen Brewster: The Texas Tech commit always says how much he likes Ohio State, but unless a visit happens, there’s nothing to see here, in my opinion.

Stock Down

Marcus Fakatou: Notre Dame got out to an early lead with the California-native, but Ohio State has steadily surged up this list. An April visit is scheduled and that will be huge.

Stock Up

Kasi Currie: At one point some had Ohio State leading. I don’t think that’s the case, but they’re definitely in the top group. Texas, LSU, Oregon, and Alabama appear to be the top competition here. Let’s see how any upcoming visits go.

Stock Unchanged

Zane Rowe: Not someone we’ve talked about a lot, but Sam Spiegelman is reporting the Buckeyes are making a charge a few weeks ahead of the commitment. I think this one goes elsewhere but worth watching.

Stock Up

Nate Kamba: I think there is strong mutual interest between the sides, but I also think another visit needs to happen to see this go anywhere. I’ll be looking for something to get scheduled.

Stock Unchanged

Brayden Parks: It seemed like this would be one maybe Ohio State wins early on. But I think the Buckeyes have prioritized a few others and that Parks has really grown fond of Notre Dame.

Stock Down

Joseph Buchanan: Some maybe had Ohio State leading this one in the fall, but I don’t think they’re at the top of his list at the moment. Virginia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, and a few others seem to have more buzz right now. We’ll see if maybe a spring visit to Columbus happens and changes that.

Stock Down

Reinaldo Perez: The Columbus native has been steadfast in his love for the hometown school, but also that’s he’s being completely objective in the process. I’m still riding my RPM pick for Ohio State, but something just almost feels like he’s looking for a reason to pick elsewhere. I know he wants to get to some schools this spring he didn’t see in the fall, but not making the short drive for at least one spring practice would be telling.

Stock Unchanged

Maleek Lee: Ohio State was a top school since offering and that has not changed. I have the Buckeyes battling with Florida for the top spot. Miami and Michigan State are also up there for the Sunshine State product.

Stock Unchanged

Karlos May: Auburn may be tough to beat but May genuinely speaks very highly of Ohio State. I think the Buckeyes have work to do to pull May out of the Yellowhammer State, but it’s not out of the question.

Stock Unchanged

Linebacker

Cooper Witten: I think Ohio State would be in a top 10 group but I’m not sure they’re in the top 3-5. I’m not expecting Witten in the class.

Stock Down

Kaden Henderson: Ohio State continues to battle at the top here and has another spring visit coming up. Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Florida, and Florida State are the top contenders for the Tampa product.

Stock Unchanged

AJ Randle: Things have just continued to go in an upward trajectory for Ohio State with the Tar Heel State prospect. Texas, Georgia, in-state schools, and a few other SEC programs are in the mix here.

Stock Up

Roman Igwebuike: Ohio State has consistently been amongst the top of the list here and that goes unchanged heading into spring visits. I do think where Igwebuike goes in March, April, May, and June will play a big role in this decision.

Stock Unchanged

Josiah Poyer: Ohio State was early to offer and it looked like the Buckeyes maybe had an early edge then. Other schools have since joined the mix, with Washington, Notre Dame, USC, and others all making a play for the St. John Bosco star. Nothing to do with the Bucks, but not seeing this one happening as much right now.

Stock Down

Brayton Feister: Ohio State offered the Akron Hoban product last month. It seems to me that Feister feels a bit slighted it took so long for the Buckeyes to come around. That’s probably not an unfair stance. The Buckeyes have work to do if they really want to land him, but before he wasn’t even mentioned on the board. Now he is, so this one can only go up.

Stock Up

Cornerback

Hayden Stepp: There was a lot of chatter last fall that Stepp could realistically land in Columbus. But it seems Alabama, Oregon, and some other SEC programs are making greater strides.

Stock Down

John Meredith: Ohio State got a fall visit from the country’s top corner. They need to get him back on campus if they actually want a shot here.

Stock Unchanged

Jaden Carey: Ohio State recently made the cut for the St. Thomas Aquinas star. He feels like an “OSU kid”, but it won’t be easy battling Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, and Notre Dame.

Stock Up

Josiah Molden: Oregon is upping the ante for the in-state star and legacy. Texas continues to be a major player as well. But Ohio State is holding, at least in the top two, for Molden. They’ve got a strong shot to land him.

Stock Unchanged

Larry Moon: It could come down to how hard Ohio State pushes for the Pittsburgh-native playing for IMG. Moon and the Buckeyes have had a multi-year relationship dating back to when he was a freshman.

Stock Unchanged

Deontay Malone: Ohio State recently offered the fast-rising star from Massillon Washington. Ways to go here but this one is trending up quickly.

Stock Up

Bryce Woods: Ohio State has prioritized the Georgia product from the jump. Tennessee is probably the other top school with Auburn, Virginia Tech, and SMU all coming hard.

Stock Unchanged

Kei’Shjuan Telfair: When Ohio State offered in the fall many, including myself, thought this would end with the Ohio-native in Columbus. It seems OSU has taken a bit of a step back here, though, maybe allowing others who are prioritizing him to surge in front. We will see where the evaluation goes here.

Stock Down

Taelyn Mayo: Ohio State has been a top school for the Texas product since last summer. That continues to be the case, as the Buckeyes are in the top five with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, and LSU. Upcoming visits will be key. Pulling him from the area won’t be easy.

Stock Unchanged

Safety

Kenaz Sullivan: A top of the board guy for Ohio State for a while. The feeling is mutual. Right now I have him in my mock class.

Stock Unchanged

Gavin Williams: Has visited Ohio State multiple times from California. I know the Buckeyes like him but it feels like they have others ahead right now. I’m expecting Williams to land on the West Coast, as he recently didn’t include OSU in his cut to five.

Stock Down

Isala Wily-Ava: Ohio State and Washington led in the fall, but it seems the Buckeyes have faded here since landing Eli Johnson. The Huskies, Arizona State, and Michigan seem to be in the best spot right now.

Stock Down

Kaleb Elkins: Have felt that if Ohio State pushes here they will land Elkins. I think they continue to be in pole position heading into spring visits.

Stock Unchanged

Honor Fa’alave Johnson: He said all the right things about Ohio State, but the Buckeyes didn’t make the cut to six that recently came out. Sure, things can change, but I think this one ends up elsewhere.

Stock Down