Ohio State staff aims big for top running back target

COLUMBUS—The Buckeyes are back on the road for the second straight week of the May evaluation period and the Ohio State offensive coaching staff will begin its work in Tennessee.

That’s where running backs coach Carlos Locklyn will be, which isn’t a big surprise. Locklyn has made The Baylor School (Chattanooga) five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges his priority for a while now.

Where things take on a little different feel though? Monday, Locklyn will be joined in Tennessee by offensive coordinator Art Smith. He’ll also be joined by quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler, receivers coach Cortez Hankton, offensive line coach Tyler Bowen and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey.

It’s all hands on deck for the Buckeyes as they continue to try to land a player that Ohio State has viewed as a major difference maker in the Class of 2027. Gabriel-Georges has been regarded by many inside of the WHAC as the best running back in the country, regardless of class, for almost two years now. It’s a fight that has been back-and-forth with Tennessee but Ole Miss and Georgia are each likely to host him for an official visit as well. He’s unlikely to make a decision without finalizing those four trips. Ohio State will get the first one over the weekend of May 29.

Relationships are always going to be key, even in today’s NIL-tilted environment, and the Buckeyes feel great about theirs. Carlos Locklyn was the first coach in the country to offer him more than two years ago. He’s been to Canada to see DGG‘s extended family and will, according to sources, return there again in the near future to keep cultivating that connection. Tennessee is the local favorite, of course. The Vols have deep roots inside of The Baylor School which obviously helps.

For Gabriel-Georges, it’s been a quiet spring. He chose to avoid making any recruiting visits.

“I didn’t want to miss work or practice,” Gabriel-Georges told Rivals. “It was better to do all my visits this summer. I have been to all the schools on my list many times, so I know a lot about them. These official visits will give me one more look at them.”

And then a decision will come.

“I’ll figure it out on the official visits,” he said. “I want my family to see every school. How I’m going to live there, the people — that’s important. All four schools have my attention, and the official visits will be very big for me and my family.”

Monday will also be big for Ohio State and David Gabriel-Georges. The Buckeyes have put the vast majority of the 2027 running back eggs into his 6-foot, 220-pound basket. The decision to send their entire offensive coaching staff to Tennessee on a Monday in May sheds some light on exactly how far they’re willing to go to prove how much they value him.

It’s not the final step toward a possible Ohio State commitment but it sure feels like a purposeful one.