Ohio State beats out Texas, Georgia for elite defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed one of its top targets in the entire 2027 recruiting class: elite defensive end prospect Marcus Fakatou has committed to the Buckeyes.

Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes beat out Texas and Georgia for the four-star defensive line superstar from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California).

Rivals ranks Fakatou as a defensive lineman rather than an EDGE, but the Buckeyes view him as a defensive end. Fakatou is the No. 34 overall player in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of California.

Marcus Fakatou was wowed by the approach from the Ohio State coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. He spoke about that following his official visit to the Buckeyes, which was the first official visit weekend of the summer — the last weekend of May.

Of course, that visit clearly worked well for the Buckeyes.

“His track record speaks for itself,” Fakatou told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “I really like him and his coaching style. He’s unique, he’s not a big yeller or screamer, he’s a very devout guy, reads bible verses with the players and is more of the cerebral kind of coach. When he gets mad, and I’ve seen that side, he instructs you without cussing or swearing but will correct you and explain what you did wrong. You actually feel disappointed that you let him down.”

He took an official visit to Georgia immediately after his trip to Ohio State and also visited Texas, the school to which his five-star teammate and one-time Ohio State target Kasi Currie committed earlier this month.

But Fakatou didn’t follow his teammate to the Longhorns. He’s instead committing to Ohio State.

Marcus Fakatou now joins the Ohio State defensive line haul in the 2027 class — the best defensive line class in the country. The Buckeyes now have pledges from five-star EDGE David Jacobs, Fakatou and four-star EDGE Wyatt Smith. They also lead the way for four-star defensive tackle Karlos May and could earn a commitment from him next month when he makes his decision.

The borderline five-star prospect adds to the Buckeyes class, which now ranks as the top class in the Big Ten, passing Oregon, and remains inside the top 10 of the Rivals Industry Team rankings.

Marcus Fakatou scouting summary from Rivals’ Greg Biggins

Massive defensive lineman who could slide inside and play tackle but has played primarily as an edge his first two years of high school. Reclassified up to the ’27 class but will still head to college with 30+ starts playing against high level comp. Is all of 6-foot-6, 290 pounds and has a frame similar to former SF 49er, current Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner, who made the transition from edge to tackle at Oregon. Naturally strong and powerful and can overwhelm most tackles at the point of attack. Does show some surprising ability to bend and get around the edge but relies more on a bull rush/long arm to get in to the backfield at this time. Stout in run support and can’t hold his ground against a double team and still get a push. Played through an injury much of his junior season and didn’t have the same burst of get-off he showed as a freshman but has lost about 20 pounds this off-season and is moving with much more fluidity. Has a rugby background and his all around athletic profile from a size/athleticism standpoint is strong and there’s no doubt he has an NFL ceiling.

