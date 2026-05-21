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Gleitman's Goods: Prediction in for Ohio State to land four-star prospect

IMG_2727by: Alex Gleitman2 hours agoalexgleitman
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates after a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ohio State insider Alex Gleitman has made a new prediction for the Buckeyes to land a major four-star target

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