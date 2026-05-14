In or out: Making calls on if Ohio State official visitors commit to the Buckeyes

Ohio State is set to host an impressive list of prospects for official visits from the last weekend in May through the final open weekend in June. There are also going to be more officials set in the coming weeks.

With 11 current commitments in their 2027 class, there’s room for about 14 or so more (give or take a few) to join them. The staff is going to work to fill most of those spots on the upcoming official visits, with many decisions expected at the end of June or some time in July.

Today, Lettermen Row predicts if Ohio State will land each official visitor by saying if they’re “in” or “out” of the 2027 class.

May 29-31 visitors at Ohio State

RB David Gabriel Georges: It’s Ohio State or Tennessee. Official visits will be big. Buckeyes have pole position. IN

WR Benny Easter: Flipping the Texas Tech commit won’t be easy but he had a strong spring visit to Columbus. OUT

TE Sean Currie: Penn State, Texas A&M, and Ohio State appear to be the top three. Officials will be key and NIL might come into effect here. Going with my gut though. IN

OL Kal-El Johnson: It’s hard to get a read on how hard Ohio State pushes here. May depend on what happens with some other tackle prospects. I’m saying he finds a way in. IN

DL Marcus Fakatou: Very impressionable but Ohio State has maintained a top position. The Buckeyes would love to wrap this one after the official but I’m not sure how realistic that is. IN

DL Brayden Parks: Ohio State continues to hang around but just don’t feel like it will be them in the end. OUT

DL Nate Kamba: I do think Ohio State can win this one but my gut says it just ends up with one of the southern programs. OUT

DL Tyler Alexander: After a strong spring visit this could be a sleeper. I’ll play the odds, though, and say it doesn’t happen. OUT

DL Waylon Wooten: This just feels like a Larry Johnson recruit to me. Just a weird feeling this visit goes great and he ends up in the class. IN

CB Deontay Malone: I like Ohio State here for the Massillon Washington star. IN

June 5-7 visitors at Ohio State

RB Jayden Miles: If things go south with DGG, I could see the staff turning the heat up here. Think he stays in the south. OUT

WR Eric McFarland: Ohio State has been the top or a top school since the jump. Just think NIL will be more lucrative elsewhere. OUT

OT Ian Walker: It’s him or Johnson at tackle for me. Can easily see this flip flopping but going Johnson for now. OUT

EDGE Kaylon Bailey: Love Ohio State for the Cleveland Glenville product. IN

EDGE Wyatt Smith: Feeling like Ohio State has momentum coming out of spring. Could be him or Chris Whitehead here. Going with my gut. IN

LB Prince Goldsby: This is a fast riser for Ohio State. Thinking it’s him or AJ Randle for the last spot at the position. IN

CB Jaden Carey: People are sleeping on Ohio State here. Close to making an in call, but still going with “the field” for now. This could change quick. OUT

June 12-14 visitors at Ohio State

RB Nigel Newkirk: Same as with Miles. A candidate if DGG goes south, but I think he lands elsewhere. OUT

WR Monshun Sales: Just not feeling OSU here. Think Indiana maybe gets this one done. Buckeyes still very much in it though. OUT

OL Caden Moss: I think he genuinely loves Ohio State but I can’t see him leaving the south. OUT

DL Jamar Thompson: Not seeing this one either at the moment. OUT

DL Reinaldo Perez: I think the Bucks haven’t pushed but I do think they eventually will and keep the Columbus product home. IN

LB Kaden Henderson: OSU is a top school but I think Texas A&M or Miami pay up. OUT

CB Bryce Woods: Been a top target for a while and I think Tim Walton gets this one done. IN

SAF Kenaz Sullivan: Ohio State battling Indiana and others but I think the official visit reels him in. IN

June 19-21 visitors at Ohio State

WR Blake Wong: I think he ends up in this class. Ohio State has been in on him since jump. IN

OL Kelsey Adams: Going to be hard to flip the Georgia commit. OUT

EDGE Chris Whitehead: I think it’s him or Smith and I went Smith. OUT

DL Karlos May: I want to say in so bad and this one can happen but I feel like he stays in the south. OUT

DL Kasi Currie: I have it Texas, Oregon, or OSU and right now lean the Buckeyes. IN

DL Maleek Lee: Had momentum early but maybe Florida is surging here. OUT

LB AJ Randle: Have Randle or Goldsby in at linebacker for James Laurinaitis. For this exercise it’s Gators or Canes for Randle. OUT