Ohio State expected to hire Illinois assistant Robby Discher as special teams coordinator

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is beefing up its special teams operation in a major way.

The Buckeyes are expected to hire Illinois special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Robby Discher as their next special teams coordinator, a source confirmed to Lettermen Row on Saturday morning. The news was first reported by CBS Sports.

Discher was previously the special teams coordinator at Tulane. Before that, Discher spent time as a special teams quality control coach at Georgia, Louisiana, Toledo, Oklahoma State and Sam Houston State. He has worked almost exclusively with special teams for his entire career.

Under Discher’s leadership, the Fighting Illini special teams units have ranked 16th and 30th in the nation by ESPN’s special teams efficiency metric in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Discher’s kicker at Illinois, David Alano, was an All-Big Ten selection this past season before hitting the transfer portal. Alano nearly came to Ohio State, but he chose Texas A&M instead.

Ohio State is now hiring the coach that developed him.

During Discher’s first season at Illinois in 2023, PFF ranked Illinois’ overall special teams unit as the seventh-best in college football. During that season, Illinois led the country in blocked kicks/punts (7) and had three more blocked kicks/punts than any other team in the nation during the regular season.

Ohio State has made special teams a priority this offseason, adding former Baylor kicker Conner Hawkins to help finally heal the special teams woes from previous seasons. Hawkins, a Liberty Hill, Texas, native, was the starter for the Bears this season, connecting on 81.8 percent of his kicks. He connected on 18 of his 22 field goal attempts with a long of 54 yards on the season. He was 8 of 12 on field goals longer than 40 yards, including five made field goals out of eight tries between 40 and 49 yards, becoming one of the premier kickers in the Big 12 during his first season as a starter.

The Buckeyes have also added former UCF long-snapper Dalton Riggs and former Houston Christian punter Brady Young.