CBS Sports gives Buckeyes spot among best running back rooms in college football

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has one of the best offenses in the country entering this upcoming college football season.

Of course, that’s because of the return of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, the quarterback-wide receiver duo that should be the best in the country. Sayin was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, and Smith is the best player in the sport heading into his junior season.

Oh, and the stellar running back room is almost entirely back. Second-year tailback Bo Jackson returns after his 1,000-yard campaign a year ago to team up with fellow second-year back Isaiah West, Florida transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson and potential breakout freshman Legend Bey — among other options at the position.

So with that in mind, CBS Sports ranked the top 10 running back rooms in college football entering this season. The Buckeyes claimed the No. 9 spot to crack that top 10.

Three Buckeyes opponents also have tailback rooms that rank in the top 10 this upcoming season. Oregon is at No. 3 with Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. USC is fifth with King Miller and Waymond Jordan both back and Texas is eighth with transfers Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers coming in to take the workload.

One notable omission: Michigan, which returns Jordan Marshall and has five-star freshman Savion Hiter entering the program this offseason.

But back to Ohio State. Here’s what CBS Sports had to say about the Ohio State tailback room:

“It’s hard to think of a program that has been more consistent over the past few decades at recruiting and developing running backs than Ohio State. Bo Jackson returns as RB1 after an impressive freshman season in which he averaged six yards per carry while rushing for almost 1,100 yards and more than 700 yards after contact. Jackson has good power, excellent contact balance and does most of his damage between the tackles.

“[Isaiah] West added more than 300 rushing yards on limited carries before suffering an injury during spring practice. Ja’Kobi Jackson has the talent to take over the No. 2 role if he rediscovers his 2024 form after showing flashes last season at Florida.”









