Ohio State coach Ryan Day named to preseason watch list for Dodd Trophy

COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has kept the Buckeyes program near the top of college football across his seven years at the helm. He’ll be expected to do so again this year while pushing for his second national championship.

So it’s not a shock at all that Day is on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy, which is given annually to the top coach in college football at the end of the season.

The Dodd Tropy has been given annually since 1976, yet an Ohio State coach has won it just once; Jim Tressel won the award in 2002 when the Buckeyes went 14-0 and won the national championship. Neither Urban Meyer in 2014 or Ryan Day in 2024 won the award in the years the Buckeyes won the national championship. Neither have won the award at all.

But this could be one of Day’s best coaching jobs of his career if the Buckeyes are in the national championship picture this season. He will be replacing eight defensive starters, and the Buckeyes face one of the toughest schedules in the country — including road trips to Texas and Indiana in the first half of the season.

Day joins the list of Buckeyes players who have already been named to various preseason All-American teams that have been released early in the preseason. Eight different Ohio State players have been included on two different preseason All-American teams and watch lists.

Ohio State on preseason All-American teams

QB Julian Sayin — second-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

WR Jeremiah Smith — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

RB Bo Jackson — third-team (Athlon Sports)

OT Austin Siereveld — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation), second-team (Athlon Sports)

C Carson Hinzman — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

OG Luke Montgomery — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

DE Kenyatta Jackson — fourth-team (Athlon Sports), Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

CB Jermaine Mathews Jr. — Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list