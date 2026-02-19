Ohio State announces ticket details for annual spring game

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is just a few weeks away from opening spring practice, and the annual spring game will follow a few weeks after.

Tickets for the 2026 Buckeye Sports Group Spring Game presented by Union Home Mortgage, which will take place on April 18 at Noon inside the Horseshoe, will go on public sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20. General admission prices will be $13, an increase from last season’s spring game when the tickets started at $8.

A limited number of reserved seating options in the AA Deck will be available for $30, while limited club seating tickets start at $60.

For one extra dollar, fans can enter to win one of 250 exclusive items, according to the Ohio State athletic department. Ten of those items are among the “grand prizes”, which include some pieces that are sure to carry extra significance to any Ohio State fan:

A signed Jeremiah Smith heritage stripe replica jersey from the 2025 CFP national championship;

Two signed Jeremiah Smith replica helmets from the CFP national championship;

A signed Julian Sayin home scarlet replica jersey;

A Bo Jackson signed football;

Five photos of Brutus’ Script Ohio in the snow at Michigan signed by Jeremiah Smith

Winners of the grand prizes will be announced at the Spring Game and brought down to the field to receive their item from the student-athlete that signed it.

Official contest rules can be found here: go.osu.edu/SG_ContestRules

Parking for the spring game will be free.

The spring game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Further details from the athletic department can be found below:

An Elevated Club Experience

Fans who purchase a ticket to the club level will be able to enjoy an elevated experience, highlighted by a pop-up shop with student-athlete signed memorabilia. They’ll also receive a signed photo from Ohio State’s victory last November at Michigan. Photos will be signed by Julian Sayin, Bo Jackson, Brandon Innis, Eddrick Houston, Ryan Day, and will be given out at the Spring Game at random. Other player signatures on the photo will include Jeremiah Smith, Kenyatta Jackson, Qua Russaw, James Smith, Earl Little, Terry Moore, John Walker and Devin McCuin.

Buckeye Experiences

Fans can experience a game day inside The ’Shoe like never before by purchasing a Buckeye Experience. Experiences include a pre-game photo on the 50, sideline pass to watch warmups, videoboard messages and more!

Fans interested in purchasing a Buckeye Experiences can visit BuckeyeExperiences.com

Sept. 5 — Ball State

Sept. 12 — at Texas

Sept. 19 — Kent State

Sept. 26 — Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — Maryland

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE WEEK

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — Oregon

Nov. 14 — Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — Michigan