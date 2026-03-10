Skip to main content
Ohio State
New faces, new numbers highlight Ohio State spring practice No. 1

COLUMBUS—Ohio State is back on the practice field for the first time as the Buckeyes look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the 2025 football season.

And the Scarlet and Gray are doing it with a lot of new names, numbers and faces. Between the incoming freshman class and more than 20 different transfers, there’s a steep learning curve for the roster this spring around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Lettermen Row was in attendance and we’ve got observations on both sides of the football, recruiting intel and yes, some photos of the newest Buckeyes.

Check those out below and join the conversation about all things Ohio State inside the Lettermen Lounge.

Freshman DT Emanuel Ruffin
Alabama transfer Qua Russaw
Freshman lineman Khary Wilder
Freshman DT Darryus McKinley
Second-year linebacker Riley Pettijohn
Maryland transfer QB Justin Martyn
All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
New receivers coach Cortez Hankton
Georgia transfer Dominick Kelly
New special teams Robby Discher
UCF transfer John Walker
Assistant Strength Coach Anthony Schlegel
Freshman WR Brock Boyd
Freshman DT Jamir Perez
Second-year CB Jordyn Woods
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
Second-year LB TJ Alford
Freshman LB CJ Sanna
Freshman RB Favour Akih
Northwestern transfer TE Hunter Welcing
LSU WR transfer Kyle Parker
Freshman TE Nick Lautar
Freshman WR Chris Henry Jr
Freshman OL Sam Greer
Freshman OL Sam Greer with fourth-year OL Austin Siereveld
Freshman WR Jerquaden Guilford
Third-year TE Max Leblanc
Freshman LB Cincere Johnson
Freshman RB Legend Bey
Freshman RB Favour Akih
Florida RB transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson
UTSA WR transfer Devin McCuin
Alabama EDGE transfer Qua Russaw (No. 4)
Freshman DE Dre Quinn
Eddrick Houston and Kenyatta Jackson
Ian Moore and Phillip Daniels
Alabama DT transfer James Smith
UCF DT transfer John Walker
Freshman OL Landry Brede
Freshman OL Maxwell Riley
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
Offensive coordinator Art Smith and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia
Alabama CB transfer Cam Calhoun
Florida State DB transfer Earl Little Jr.
Freshman DB Jordan Thomas
Freshman DB Jay Timmons
Second-year DB Jordyn Woods
Freshman LB Cincere Johnson
Walk-on LB Ty Howard
Freshman DB Simeon Caldwell
Third-year safety Leroy Roker
Freshman DL Khary Wilder
Second-year DL Epi Sitanilei
Second-year DL Zion Grady
Freshman DT Darryus McKinley
Alabama EDGE transfer Qua Russaw
Freshman OL Maxwell Riley
Freshman OL Sam Greer