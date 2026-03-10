New faces, new numbers highlight Ohio State spring practice No. 1

COLUMBUS—Ohio State is back on the practice field for the first time as the Buckeyes look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the 2025 football season.

And the Scarlet and Gray are doing it with a lot of new names, numbers and faces. Between the incoming freshman class and more than 20 different transfers, there’s a steep learning curve for the roster this spring around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Lettermen Row was in attendance and we’ve got observations on both sides of the football, recruiting intel and yes, some photos of the newest Buckeyes.

Check those out below and join the conversation about all things Ohio State inside the Lettermen Lounge.