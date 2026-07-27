Five Buckeyes make The Athletic's preseason All-Big Ten team

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is less than two weeks from beginning training camp ahead of a pivotal 2026 college football season. And the preseason hype surrounding the Buckeyes continues to grow.

The latest example of that: five Buckeyes stars made a preseason All-Big Ten team from The Athletic on Sunday.

Of course, it all starts with Big Ten preseason Offensive Player of the Year Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes superstar wide receiver. He was an obvious choice for The Athletic’s All-Big Ten team. And although there was plenty of competition from other quarterbacks around the league, including Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State star quarterback Julian Sayin made the preseason All-Big Ten team as well.

So did second-year back Bo Jackson, who had over 1,000 yards on the ground during his breakout freshman season. Expectations are clearly high for him in his second season as the starting tailback in Columbus.

And on the defensive side, Ohio State has two representatives on The Athletic’s preseason All-Big Ten team. One is no surprise: returning starting safety Jaylen McClain made the list as he takes over in the secondary for legendary safety Caleb Downs. The other, though, is a bit of a surprise; linebacker Payton Pierce is a preseason All-Big Ten selection as he looks to replace first-round picks from the most recent NFL Draft in Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese.

Ohio State on preseason All-American teams

QB Julian Sayin — second-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

WR Jeremiah Smith — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports)

RB Bo Jackson — third-team (Athlon Sports)

OT Austin Siereveld — first-team (Walter Camp Football Foundation), second-team (Athlon Sports)

C Carson Hinzman — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

OG Luke Montgomery — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

DE Kenyatta Jackson — fourth-team (Athlon Sports)

Ohio State picked to finish first in Big Ten

The Big Ten preseason poll from the folks at Cleveland.com — typically the Big Ten preseason poll of record — has been revealed, and the Buckeyes are predicted to finish first in the league. Ryan Day’s program received more first-place votes than any other, and they’re officially the favorite in the best conference in the sport.

Ohio State received 15 first-place votes out of a possible 31 votes. Oregon received 11, while defending Big Ten and national champion Indiana received five first-place votes.

Ohio State is facing one of the toughest schedules in program history, and that’s clear from the Big Ten preseason media poll. The Buckeyes will face the other four top-five teams in the league as well as No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Illinois.