Ohio State selling mini-plan ticket packages for 2026 season

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is making it much easier to get in the Horseshoe for multiple home games as part of the 2026 football season.

The program announced Tuesday that mini-plan ticket packages are now on sale, giving Buckeyes fans the chance to purchase a three-game ticket package for select games.

The ticket package includes tickets to the buyer’s choice of the home opener against Ball State on Sept. 5 or the second home game against Kent State on Sept. 19. Along with one of those games, buyers will have the chance to pick tickets two of the three home games against Illinois on Sept. 26, against Maryland on Oct. 10 — which is also the Homecoming game — and the Nov. 14 matchup against Northwestern.

That’s a choice of three games in a five-game slate — excluding the home games against Oregon on Nov. 7 and Michigan on Nov. 28.

The cheapest seats in the plan for the opener against Ball State are $46 and are in the North end zone of C deck. For the choice of the two Big Ten games, the cheapest tickets are also in the North end zone of C deck and are $94 per ticket. Those prices are all according to a quick scan of the available seats on the ticket website as of Wednesday morning.

Kickoff times are already set for the first three games of the regular season, as well as the regular-season finale against Michigan. Ohio State will open the regular season against Ball State on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State (Noon, FOX)

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland (NOT AT NOON)

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — Ohio State vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)