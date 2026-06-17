Ohio State selling mini-plan ticket packages for 2026 season
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is making it much easier to get in the Horseshoe for multiple home games as part of the 2026 football season.
The program announced Tuesday that mini-plan ticket packages are now on sale, giving Buckeyes fans the chance to purchase a three-game ticket package for select games.
The ticket package includes tickets to the buyer’s choice of the home opener against Ball State on Sept. 5 or the second home game against Kent State on Sept. 19. Along with one of those games, buyers will have the chance to pick tickets two of the three home games against Illinois on Sept. 26, against Maryland on Oct. 10 — which is also the Homecoming game — and the Nov. 14 matchup against Northwestern.
That’s a choice of three games in a five-game slate — excluding the home games against Oregon on Nov. 7 and Michigan on Nov. 28.
- 1
Who's Next?
Predicting next three potential commitments for Ohio State in the 2027 class
- 2
Buckeyes generating buzz
Three names on Ohio State offense getting summer-workout buzz
- 3
Malone talks commitment
Deontay Malone discusses commitment to Ohio State, recaps official visit
- 4
Predicting JJ's stats
Predicting stats, broken records for Jeremiah Smith's junior year at Ohio State
- 5
Deontay Malone > OSU
Instant Impact: Deontay Malone has special athletic traits at cornerback
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The cheapest seats in the plan for the opener against Ball State are $46 and are in the North end zone of C deck. For the choice of the two Big Ten games, the cheapest tickets are also in the North end zone of C deck and are $94 per ticket. Those prices are all according to a quick scan of the available seats on the ticket website as of Wednesday morning.
Kickoff times are already set for the first three games of the regular season, as well as the regular-season finale against Michigan. Ohio State will open the regular season against Ball State on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
2026 Ohio State football schedule
Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)
Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State (Noon, FOX)
Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois
Oct. 3 — at Iowa
Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland (NOT AT NOON)
Oct. 17 — at Indiana
Oct. 24 — IDLE
Oct. 31 — at USC
Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon
Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern
Nov. 21 — at Nebraska
Nov. 28 — Ohio State vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)