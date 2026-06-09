Ohio State selling tickets to first three days of training camp

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is opening its doors to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the beginning of spring practice for the third straight year.

The first three days of Ohio State training camp, which will take place Aug. 6, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 will be open to view with a ticket purchased, the athletic department and football team announced Tuesday morning.

Tickets can be purchased here and are already on sale.

Gates open for the practice each day at 8:00 a.m. The team takes the field around 8:50 a.m. and will practice from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.. At the end of each practice, a number of football players will be available for autographs and photos.

According to the Ohio State athletic department release, tickets for the practices are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of eight tickets per order. A limited number of tickets are available for each session — and it is expected to sell out. General Admission will be $48 and VIP tickets will be $143. The VIP tickets include a shaded tent, refreshments and light snacks during the practice. Children under two are admitted to the practice for free.

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State (Noon, FOX)

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland (NOT AT NOON)

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — Ohio State vs. Michigan (Noon, FOX)