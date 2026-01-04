COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed a commitment from former Ohio tight end Mason Williams.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 258-pound tight end, entered the transfer portal when it opened Friday after three years with the Ohio Bobcats. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to continue his college career. And Ohio State entered the mix as a potential destination.

“I mean it was awesome,” Williams told Lettermen Row after his visit. “Coach Kee’s a great guy, super energetic. Honestly, I can’t ask for much more in a coach.”

Now he’s committed to play for Keenan Bailey at Ohio State.

Williams was a first-team All-MAC selection for the Bobcats this past season and even had a catch against Ohio State when the Buckeyes beat Ohio 37-9 back on Sept. 13.

A Mogadore native, Williams played in four games during his freshman season in 2023 before becoming the Bobcats’ starting tight end in 2024 — replacing Will Kacmarek, who transferred to Ohio State after the 2023 season and started for two years with the Buckeyes.

While starting as a redshirt freshman during the 2024 season, Williams was named an FWAA Freshman All-American for his performance; he caught 19 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

And then he became a star in the Ohio offense this past season, catching 26 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns while also registering a 62.2 run-blocking grade and a 73.6 pass-blocking grade from his tight end position.

Ohio State, of course, will need to replace Kacmarek, who is out of eligibility and heading to the NFL Draft, this offseason. He and third-year tight end Jelani Thurman won’t be with the Buckeyes next season; Thurman entered the transfer portal less than an hour after Ohio State lost to Miami in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve.

And now Ohio State is searching for reinforcements to go along with the still-talented room of tight ends who remain on the roster. The latest name to know in that search is Mason Williams. Now he’s a part of the Ohio State program.