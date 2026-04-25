Max Klare selected by Los Angeles Rams with No. 61 overall pick in NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Max Klare spent just one season at Ohio State, but he was a gifted pass-catcher for the Buckeyes and Purdue during his entire college football career.

Now he’s ready to make an impact in the NFL.

Klare was selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night, going No. 61 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

He’s the sixth Buckeyes star to be selected in this draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders), safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys) and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (36th overall to the Houston Texans).

In his lone season at Ohio State, Klare caught 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns, becoming one of the more reliable weapons in the Buckeyes offense. He finished the season as the team’s third-leading receiver, behind Jeremiah Smith and the aforementioned Tate. Klare’s best game with the Buckeyes came in the November win over Rutgers, when he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a score.

Klare previously was the leading receiver at Purdue before transferring to Ohio State. He came to Columbus looking to compete for championships — and he did that. He wanted to get better as a blocker — and he did that. And he wanted to elevate his draft stock — and he did that, as well.

After just one year with the Buckeyes, Max Klare declared for the NFL Draft. And even though he wasn’t a first-round draft choice like he wanted to become, Klare will now enter the NFL with a shot to become a star.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ CB Davison Igbinosun

+ TE Will Kacmarek

+ DE Caden Curry

+ DB Lorenzo Styles Jr.

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ OT Ethan Onianwa

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann