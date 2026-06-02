Three transfers, two Ohio State freshman crack ESPN list of top 100 newcomers

COLUMBUS — Ohio State signed a top-five recruiting class in the country in the last cycle. The Buckeyes also signed one of the best transfer-portal hauls in college football, as well.

So it’s not a surprise that the program has five of the top 100 newcomers in college football, transfer or incoming freshmen, according to the folks at ESPN.

Yes, Ohio State has five selections on the list, tied for the third most alongside Michigan and USC. Texas is second on the list with six of the top 100 newcomers in the sport, while LSU has the most with seven — not a surprise since the Tigers raided the portal to set themselves up for the first year of the Lane Kiffin era.

The first inclusion for the Buckeyes is Florida State transfer defensive back Earl Little Jr., who checked in at No. 28. ESPN says Little’s “versatility and physical style should help Ohio State offset the loss of several key defensive backs from last season.” And that’s why the Buckeyes liked him when he entered the portal. He’ll be an impact player for Ohio State this fall.

A second transfer, Alabama defensive tackle transfer James Smith, is the No. 47 newcomer according to the folks at ESPN, who say Smith “should be an immediate impact player for the Buckeyes this fall with both run stopping size and disruptive quickness.” The Buckeyes agree, which is why he will be a major contributor for Ohio State this upcoming season.

Then ESPN got to the freshmen. First-year wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was a five-star prospect in the 2026 class, and he’s No. 51 in the ranking of newcomers. And after his impressive spring-game performance, it’s easy to see why. Henry Jr. is expected to have a major impact with the Buckeyes offense alongside superstar Jeremiah Smith this upcoming season. He’s closely ranked to fellow freshman offensive skill talent Legend Bey, who is at No. 61 after his flashy start to his career. Bey was a star of the spring before an injury derailed his progress, but ESPN still thinks he could be a contributor at Ohio State this fall.

And last but certainly not least, former Alabama defensive end Qua Russaw is at No. 65 on the list because of his potential as a game-changing pass-rusher and versatile weapon in the Matt Patricia defensive system. Russaw will be in the mix for a starting defensive end spot opposite Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Some notable snubs from the list who could be instant contributors for Ohio State include Duke transfer safety Terry Moore, Georgia transfer cornerback Dominic Kelly, UCF transfer defensive tackle John Walker, LSU transfer wide receiver Kyle Parker, UTSA transfer wide receiver Devin McCuin, Wisconsin transfer linebacker Christian Alliegro and five-star freshman linebacker Cincere Johnson.