Ohio State defensive tackle Trajen Odom enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS — The overhaul along the Ohio State defensive line continues apace: freshman defensive tackle Trajen Odom has entered the transfer portal.

He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop after redshirting this season.

Odom was part of the recruiting class of 2025, and now he’s leaving after just one year with the Buckeyes program.

Odom joins Jarquez Carter, Maxwell Roy and Eric Mensah as defensive tackles to enter the portal from Ohio State. Roy has already committed to UCLA, while Carter is Miami-bound and Mensah is heading for Virginia Tech.

Ohio State has also dealt with the losses of CJ Hicks, Dominic Kirks, Logan George and Joshua Mickens at defensive end. Hicks has since committed to South Florida, while George is heading to Washington. Kirks and Mickens haven’t found homes yet.

The Buckeyes, of course, have added former UCF defensive tackle John Walker, former Alabama defensive tackle James Smith and former Alabama EDGE Qua Russaw to the fold from the transfer portal to replace the losses.

Trajen Odom was ranked as the No. 502 overall, No. 52 defensive linemen and No. 13 player in the state of North Carolina for his recruiting class.

Now he’s heading to the transfer portal after just one season at Ohio State.

