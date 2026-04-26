Tywone Malone signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agent

COLUMBUS — Tywone Malone went from winning a baseball national title at Ole Miss to winning one in football at Ohio State. He even became a starting defensive lineman for one of the best defenses in college football.

Now he’s off to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Tywone Malone signed with the New Orleans Saints after the draft concluded. He’ll join defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr, who was selected by New Orleans in the fifth round, and undrafted free agent running back CJ Donaldson, who also signed with the Saints.

Ohio State had 11 players selected in the NFL Draft: wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders), safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (36th overall to the Houston Texans), tight end Max Klare (61st overall to the Los Angeles Rams), cornerback Davison Igbinosun (62nd overall to the Miami Dolphins), tight end Will Kacmarek (87th overall to the Miami Dolphins), defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. (172nd overall to the New Orleans Saints), defensive end Caden Curry (214th overall to the Indianapolis Colts) and offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (231st overall to the Atlanta Falcons).

He finished last season with 26 total tackles and two pass deflections. That gave him a total of 52 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass deflections across his five-year college football career, dating back to his freshman season at Ole Miss in 2021.

But after a long, winding journey through college football that took him to two different spots and even saw him win two national titles in two different sports, Tywone Malone is now heading to the NFL. He’ll begin his career with the Saints in New Orleans as an undrafted free agent.