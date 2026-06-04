Ohio State Board of Trustees approves new south-end-zone video board for Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS — Major upgrades are coming to the Horseshoe and Ohio State game-day environment this season and next.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees approved the second phase of a plan Wednesday that will replace the video board in the south end zone of the Horseshoe.

The video board in the north end zone and the ribbon board around the stadium are already being upgraded and updated for the 2026 season, and now next offseason will feature the other side of the stadium’s video board.

Back in December, the Board of Trustees approved the contract to replace the north end zone video board and other projects inside the stadium. That project, which will be ready for the Ball State game on Sept. 5 — the season opener for Ohio State — came with a $6.5 million price tag. The full list of improvements include replacing the ribbon boards in the stadium, replacing the interior and exterior audio at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center practice facility, replacing the Woody Hayes Athletic Center video board — which was in the works during spring practice, there was no video board up during March and April — and replacing the video B Deck at the Horseshoe.

The south end zone video board was last replaced in 2012. The north end zone video board was last updated in 2007.

So it was certainly time for an upgrade. The north end zone video board will be ready for this upcoming season, and just one year later the south end zone video board will follow suit.