Ohio State lands commitment from former UTSA WR Devin McCuin
COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed another commitment from the transfer portal: former UTSA wide receiver Devin McCuin has committed to the Buckeyes.
The former Roadrunners standout will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes.
Through 3 seasons, McCuin has totaled 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns, becoming one of the best receivers in the Group of Five conferences. Now he’ll bring his speed and talent to the Ohio State wide receiver room under new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.
McCuin is the fourth player to commit to the Buckeyes from the transfer portal in this cycle, joining former UCF defensive tackle John Walker, former UCF long snapper Dalton Riggs and former Ohio tight end Mason Williams.
Ohio State is currently in a transition phase at the wide receiver position. The Buckeyes still have superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and team captain but have lost former five-star prospects Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham to the transfer portal.
And the Buckeyes are working to add speed to the room; McCuin does just that. He ran a 10.28 100-meter dash in high school and has shown excellent speed in three years at UTSA.
Now he’ll have a chance to prove himself at the highest level of the sport. Ohio State is the choice for former UTSA wide receiver Devin McCuin.