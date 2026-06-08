Former Ohio State golfer Neal Shipley, current Buckeyes golfer Vaughn Harber qualify for US Open

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State golfer Neal Shipley and current Buckeyes golfer Vaughn Harber are heading to Long Island in two weeks to play in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Shipley, who is now a professional on the PGA Tour, and Harber, who is a sophomore at Ohio State, both qualified for the US Open thanks to great rounds at the Longest Day in Golf.

Shipley tied with Zac Blair for first at the Springfield qualifier at Springfield Country Club in Ohio. Both Shipley and Blair shot eight-under to qualify. Shipley’s rounds of 67 and 65 put him through to the US Open, where he’ll make his second US Open start. Of course, he was the low amatuer at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst after being the low amateur at the Masters that same year. He finished that 2024 US Open tied for 26th.

Harber, meanwhile, will make his first career major start after his incredible performance at The Lakes Golf and Country Club in Westerville. He shot a first round of 67 before firing a 68 in his second round to make a three-man playoff for just one spot. He won the playoff hole to punch his ticket to Shinnecock Hills.

It wasn’t all great for the Buckeyes golfers, however. Former Ohio State star and current Korn Ferry Tour member Maxwell Moldovan will miss the US Open for the first time since 2021. He has used the Springfield Country Club qualifier to earn his way into the past four US Opens, but he missed this year’s US Open by one shot after a bogey on the 17th hole in the final round dropped him out of a tie — which would have sent him to a playoff.

But Shipley, a rising star on the PGA Tour, and Harber, a rising star at Ohio State, will both make their appearances. Shipley will play in a major as a professional for the first time, while Harber will tee it up as an amateur with a chance to become the latest Buckeyes standout to become the low amateur at a major championship.