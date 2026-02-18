Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. will miss second straight game with hand injury

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without star guard John Mobley Jr. for the second straight game when it takes on No. 24 Wisconsin inside the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday night, the program announced as part of the Big Ten availability report.

Mobley is second on the team in scoring this season, averaging 15.1 points per game for the Buckeyes. He’s also their best 3-point shooter.

Mobley suffered the hand injury in the second half of the Buckeyes home win over USC on Wednesday night, heading to the bench to be checked out midway through the second half. He was ruled out indefinitely with the hand injury a day later, and he missed the Buckeyes matchup against No. 14 Virginia on Saturday evening; Ohio State lost that game 70-66.

Ohio State NCAA Tournament resume

Ohio State doesn’t have many good wins on its resume. The Buckeyes beat West Virginia on a neutral court for a Quad Two win and took down UCLA and USC, both at home. Those are the three best wins on the Ohio State resume.

Ohio State is currently one of Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s first four teams out of the field. The good news, though: The Buckeyes have just one truly bad loss, that coming at Pittsburgh on a buzzer-beating shot in November.

Eight of the Buckeyes’ nine losses are to Quad-One opponents.

NET: 38

KenPom: 40

Key wins: vs. USC (home), vs. West Virginia (neutral), vs. UCLA (home), at Northwestern (road)

Bad losses: at Pittsburgh

The remaining Ohio State basketball schedule can be found below: