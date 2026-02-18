Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. will miss second straight game with hand injury
COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without star guard John Mobley Jr. for the second straight game when it takes on No. 24 Wisconsin inside the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday night, the program announced as part of the Big Ten availability report.
Mobley is second on the team in scoring this season, averaging 15.1 points per game for the Buckeyes. He’s also their best 3-point shooter.
Mobley suffered the hand injury in the second half of the Buckeyes home win over USC on Wednesday night, heading to the bench to be checked out midway through the second half. He was ruled out indefinitely with the hand injury a day later, and he missed the Buckeyes matchup against No. 14 Virginia on Saturday evening; Ohio State lost that game 70-66.
Ohio State NCAA Tournament resume
Ohio State doesn’t have many good wins on its resume. The Buckeyes beat West Virginia on a neutral court for a Quad Two win and took down UCLA and USC, both at home. Those are the three best wins on the Ohio State resume.
Top 10
- 1Hot
OSU set for pivotal week
Battle-tested Buckeyes remain confident ahead of pivotal closing stretch
- 2New
Next captain Buckeye?
Ohio State sees leaders emerging in 2027 recruiting class
- 3Trending
Latest on Arthur Smith
How Arthur Smith is settling in as Ohio State offensive coordinator
- 4
Diebler on NIL
Ohio State coach Jake Diebler responds to Gus Johnson's comments on Buckeyes NIL situation
- 5Hot
Baseball Bucks sweep!
Ohio State baseball sweeps opening series for first time since 2019
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Ohio State is currently one of Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s first four teams out of the field. The good news, though: The Buckeyes have just one truly bad loss, that coming at Pittsburgh on a buzzer-beating shot in November.
Eight of the Buckeyes’ nine losses are to Quad-One opponents.
NET: 38
KenPom: 40
Key wins: vs. USC (home), vs. West Virginia (neutral), vs. UCLA (home), at Northwestern (road)
Bad losses: at Pittsburgh
The remaining Ohio State basketball schedule can be found below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Quad
|Time/TV channel
|Feb. 17
|vs. Wisconsin
|Quad 2
|8:30. p.m., FS1
|Feb. 22
|at No. 10 Michigan State
|Quad 1
|1 p.m., CBS
|Feb. 25
|at Iowa
|Quad 1
|9 p.m., BTN
|March 1
|vs. No. 12 Purdue
|Quad 1
|1:30 p.m., CBS
|March 4
|at Penn State
|Quad 2
|7:30 p.m., Peacock
|March 7
|vs. Indiana
|Quad 1
|5:30 p.m., FOX