Source: Ohio State expected to hire former Steelers assistant Jason Brooks to analyst role

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is expected to add another NFL name to its defensive coaching staff: the Buckeyes are expected to bring Jason Brooks onto the staff in an analyst role, multiple sources tell Lettermen Row.

Brooks spent the last three seasons as a defensive quality control coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the latter of those two years lining up with the two years current Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith spent as the Steelers offensive coordinator.

Before those three years in Pittsburgh, Brooks was a defensive quality control coach, assistant defensive line coach and analyst for the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2022. He has also served on the coaching staffs of the Ravens from 2009 to 2012 and Miami Dolphins in 2007.

Prior to his latest stint with the Ravens, Brooks spent two seasons at Charleston Southern University, where he served as the program’s defensive line coach. In his first year working at Charleston Southern, three defensive linemen earned first-team All-Big South honors.

Prior to that he spent two years at Colby College in Maine in the same position. Brooks also spent four years coaching defensive backs and special teams at Florida International University and served as the wide receivers coach at Norwich University.

His mix of college and NFL experience can help the Buckeyes.

Brooks is expected to work with the defense, including the back seven.

A graduate of Middle Tennessee State, Jason Brooks comes from a family of football coaches. His late father, Clarence Brooks, coached 24 years in the NFL as the defensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears and 17 at the college level.

Brooks is the second Ohio State defensive coaching addition this week, joining long-time assistant coach Joe Kim. Kim will work alongside Larry Johnson and the defensive line.

Joe He’ll be with the program after spending last year as a “Skill Development Coordinator” under Bret Bielema at Illinois.

Joe Kim brings a long, long list of past experiences to the Ohio State defensive coaching staff. He started his career as a assistant strength coach and pass rush specialist for the Cleveland Browns from 1992-1995. From 1998 to 2010, he was a pass-rush consultant or specialist for the Dallas Cowboys (1998), Miami Dolphins (2001-2006), Green Bay Packers (2005), Denver Broncos (2007), Buffalo Bills (2009), Penn State (2009-2010) and Kansas City Chiefs (2010-2013).

From there, he spent a year as a skill development/assistant strength coach for the Chicago Bears in 2014 before carrying the same title to the Washington Redskins in 2015. Joe Kim returned to the Browns as a skill development coach for the 2016 season before founding Football Combatives in 2017. Kim was a pass-rush consultant for the New England Patriots in 2018 and then the director of skill development for the Patriots from 2019-2024.

Now Jason Brooks is expected to join him on the Ohio State coaching staff.