Pair of Buckeyes land near top of too-early Heisman Trophy odds

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will return two of the best players in all of college football for next season.

That’s not just an opinion Lettermen Row holds, either. Check the Heisman Trophy odds over on BetMGM Sportsbook and see: Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin are two of the too-early favorites to win the award next December.

The Buckeyes have two of the top seven players in terms of Heisman Trophy odds for next season on their offense, and the sports betting platform is counting on the Buckeyes defense to be electrifying again this fall. Those two Heisman favorites are, of course, quarterback Julian Sayin (+1100 to win the Heisman) and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1400).

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is currently the Heisman favorite at +750. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is second at +800, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is third at +1000. Then Sayin’s name is fourth, while Smith is seventh, behind USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (+1100) and Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover (+1200).

Ohio State enters offseason as national title favorite

A year after winning the national championship, Ohio State fell short of its ultimate goal in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff.

So the Ohio State chase starts over for 2026. And after the Big Ten released its football schedule this week, the national championship odds from the folks at BetMGM have been updated. To no surprise, Ohio State is beginning the offseason as the favorite to win it all next season. The Buckeyes are curently 6/1 (+600) to win the title next season, according to BetMGM.

Here’s the full top 10:

Ohio State (+600)

Notre Dame (+700)

Oregon (+700)

Texas (+700)

Indiana (+800)

Georgia (+900)

LSU (+1200)

Alabama (+1500)

Texas A&M (+1500)

Texas Tech (+1600)

Of course, there are plenty of familiar teams up near the top. And what will make the path to the College Football Playoff, and in part, the national title, even more difficult for Ohio State is the fact that Oregon, Texas and Indiana are all three on the Buckeyes 2026 football schedule. So are Michigan (+2500) and USC (+4000).

But that’s not stopping BetMGM from conducting the Ohio State hype train for this offseason’s beginning.